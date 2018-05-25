Teenage boy appears in court over ‘murder’ of schoolgirl

The teenager was remanded in custody at a sitting of Dublin District Children’s Court.

Anastasia Kriegal went missing from her home before being found dead (Garda/PA) Anastasia Kriegal went missing from her home before being found dead (Garda/PA)

A 13-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a schoolgirl in Ireland.

The teenager, who can not be identified, appeared at a special sitting of Dublin District Children's Court on Friday evening charged over the death of Anastasia Kriegel, 14.

She was found dead in a derelict farmhouse outside the village of Lucan, Co Dublin, last week.

The boy was remanded in custody at Oberstown Children's Detention Campus after a short court hearing, lasting less than 10 minutes, held shortly before 6.30pm.

His mother, father and grandfather were in the small courtroom for the hearing.

The boy, wearing a black jumper, blue jeans and black shoes, was charged with murdering Anastasia at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, on May 14.

Judge John O'Connor said he had no jurisdiction to grant bail.

He reminded the three media representatives in court of reporting restrictions and issued a wider warning to the general public about identifying the defendant on social media.

He said anything identifying the boy's name, school, home address or publishing his picture could lead to a prosecution.

The boy will next appear at the same court at 10.30am on June 1.

Anastasia was last seen alive in St Catherine's Park on Monday May 14, about one kilometre away from where her body was discovered three days later.

The boy was one of two young people arrested on Thursday.

The other juvenile has been released without charge.