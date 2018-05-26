First Lady 'doing great' after kidney treatment, says Trump

Melania Trump spent five nights in hospital with unspecified condition.

Melania Trump had a kidney condition. Reuters/Mike Segar

US president Donald Trump has said his wife is "doing great" nearly two weeks after kidney treatment.

Mr Trump answered a reporter's question about the first lady as he left the White House on Friday for a trip to the US Naval Academy graduation in Annapolis, Maryland.

Asked about her health, Mr Trump said "She's doing great". He then pointed to the second floor of the White House and said she was watching.

The White House announced on May 14 that Melania Trump underwent a procedure that morning to treat an unspecified kidney condition. She spent five nights at a nearby military hospital before returning to the White House last Saturday.

A spokeswoman said the first lady met with staff several times this week. The first lady has not been seen in public since early May.