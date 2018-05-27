Missing girl who left on train believed to be in Poland

Serena Alexander-Benson was last seen leaving her home in Wimbledon, south-west London.

Missing: She did not arrive at school.

A missing schoolgirl who left the UK on the EuroTunnel train is believed to have gone to Poland, where her mother lives.

Serena Alexander-Benson was last seen by her father leaving their home in Wimbledon, south-west London, at around 7.50am on Friday.

A public appeal was shared widely on social media after the 13-year-old did not arrive at school that morning.

The teenager was last seen in Wimbledon. PA

Police officers said the teenager left the country from Folkestone, in Kent, on Friday.

She is believed to have travelled in a car to Poland with a female friend of her mother's, the Metropolitan Police said.

A spokesman said: "Detectives are not releasing further details at this stage of the route Serena and the woman have taken, nor of how it has been established that they are in Poland, where Serena's mother lives.

"At this stage, the priority of officers is to confirm Serena's exact whereabouts and confirm that she is safe.

"Any potential offences will be considered in due course."

