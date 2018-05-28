Real life 'Spider-Man' climbs four storeys to rescue boy

Mamoudou Gassama will be honoured for his bravery by French president Emmanuel Macron

A young Malian migrant is being hailed a hero after scaling the outside of a building in Paris to rescue a child dangling from a balcony.

22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama managed to reach the young child in less than a minute.

Video of the dramatic rescue has gone viral on social media.

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, praised Gassama calling him "Spider-Man of the 18th", referring to the Paris district where the incident happened.

"Congratulations to Mamoudou Gassama for his act of bravery that saved the life of a child last night", she tweeted.

"He explained to me that he arrived from Mali a few months ago while dreaming of building his life here. I replied that his heroic gesture is an example for all citizens and that the City of Paris will obviously be keen to support him in his efforts to settle in France."

Gassama will be honoured for his bravery by French president Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace on Monday.