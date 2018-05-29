Hawaii officials order people to flee homes amid lava fears

Evacuation orders were issued on Monday evening.

Lava flowing onto Kaupili Street in the Leilani Estates area. AP

Hawaii County officials are knocking on doors on several streets in the Leilani Estates area, alerting residents to flee fast-moving lava from Kilauea volcano.

Evacuation orders were issued on Monday evening for anyone in the area east of Pomaikai Street to avoid being isolated by the flow.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre on Oahu reports that a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the Hilina region of Kilauea volcano, south west of the estates.

Officials said it was not strong enough to generate a tsunami.

Lava has oozed over two wells at the Puna geothermal power plant, but county officials said the flow stopped.

Officials said there was no release of any dangerous hydrogen sulphide gas after lava crept over the plugged wells.

As of Friday, lava has destroyed 82 structures, including 37 homes.

