Police officer filmed punching woman on New Jersey beach

Footage has emerged of an officer punching a woman in the head during an arrest.

Footage emerged of a police officer punching a woman. Twitter

An investigation has been launched after footage emerged of a police officer punching a woman in the head during an arrest on a New Jersey beach.

The video shows three police officers from the Wildwood Police Department trying to detain Emily Weinman, 20, during the Memorial Day weekend in the US.

Two officers have been placed on administrative duty pending investigation with officials branding the footage "alarming".

Ms Weinman was later charged with multiple offences, including two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and illegal possession of alcohol on a beach.

She was also charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault by "spitting bodily fluids".

Ms Weinman can be seen with a police officer on top of her, who appears to hit her in the head with his fist.

She then kicks out behind her as a second officer attempts to pin down her ankles.

One officer places her in a headlock and forces her to the ground.

Eyewitnesses can be heard in the background shouting at Ms Weinman to stop resisting the arrest.

The footage was filmed by Alexis Hewitt, 19, of Williamstown, New Jersey, who was asleep on the beach when she was woken by the altercation.

