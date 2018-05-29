Two women struck by lightning while taking selfies

One of the women remains in intensive care with life-threatening injuries.

Two young women have suffered serious injuries after lightning struck them while they were taking selfies in western Germany, officials have said.

A spokesman for Bochum police said first responders found the women, aged 23 and 21, lying on the ground with their clothing torn in the city's Wattenscheid district on Sunday evening.

Paramedics had to resuscitate the 23-year-old and she remains in intensive care with life-threatening injuries, Bochum police spokesman Volker Schuette said.

The younger woman told police the last thing she remembered was walking with her friend on a footpath and recording each other with their smartphones, Mr Schuette said.

"Clearly they were surprised by the storm," he said.

The 21-year-old was also taken to hospital but her life is not thought to be endangered.

Western Europe has experienced heavy storms in recent days, following an unusually long stretch of very warm weather this month.

Flash floods as high as 1.6 metres (5.3 feet) submerged roads and basements on Sunday in parts of central Germany.

Firefighters in the state of Hesse rescued two women who were trapped in their car by a mudslide.

Dozens of flights were cancelled at Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest, because of storms.

Meteorologists predict temperatures in Germany will hit 33C (91.4F) this week, with high humidity raising the prospect of further summer storms.