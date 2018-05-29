New Pompeii find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption

The victim, who was over 30, had his thorax crushed.

he legs of the skeleton emerge from the ground beneath a large rock. AP

Officials at the Pompeii archaeological site have announced a dramatic new discovery, the skeleton of a man crushed by an enormous stone while trying to flee the explosion of Mount Vesuvius in 79AD.

Pompeii officials released a photograph showing the skeleton protruding from beneath a large block of stone that may have been part of a door frame that had been "violently thrown by the volcanic cloud".

The victim, who was over 30, had his thorax crushed. Archaeologists have not found the victim's head.

Officials said the man suffered an infection of the tibia, which may have caused walking difficulties, impeding his escape.

The archaeological site's general director, Massimo Osanna, called it "an exceptional find", that contributes to a better "picture of the history and civilisation of the age".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.