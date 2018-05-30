  • STV
  • MySTV

India and Pakistan agree to stop exchanging fire in Kashmir

ITV

Both nuclear-armed powers claim Kashmir in its entirety and the dispute has started two wars.

An Indian man inspects the damage after his home was gutted by firing allegedly from the Pakistan side of the border in Jora farm village, in Ranbir Singh Pura district of Jammu and Kashmir, India
An Indian man inspects the damage after his home was gutted by firing allegedly from the Pakistan side of the border in Jora farm village, in Ranbir Singh Pura district of Jammu and Kashmir, India An Indian man inspects the damage after his home was gutted by firing allegedly from the Pakistan side of the border in Jora farm village, in Ranbir Singh Pura district of Jammu and Kashmir, India

Pakistan and India have agreed to stop trading artillery fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir after months of routine skirmishes that have killed dozens of soldiers and civilians.

Pakistan's military said local generals reached the understanding using a special hotline set up to defuse tensions in Kashmir, which is split between Indian and Pakistani zones of control.

The nuclear-armed powers both claim Kashmir in its entirety, and the territorial dispute has ignited two wars between Pakistan and India since they gained independence in 1947.

Both sides "agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation, ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders", the Pakistani military said in a statement.

It said that if future violence occurs in the disputed region, "restraint will be exercised and the matter will be resolved through utilisation of existing mechanisms of hotline contacts and border flag meetings at local commander's level".

The Indian army confirmed the agreement, saying both sides had pledged to "undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation to ensure peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders".

The two sides also agreed to fully implement a 2003 ceasefire that has been repeatedly violated.

Tensions have soared in recent weeks as both sides have launched artillery assaults across the Line of Control dividing the region.

Smoke rises from a mortar shell allegedly fired by Pakistani troops at Bainglad village, in Samba sector, about 52km from Jammu, India
Smoke rises from a mortar shell allegedly fired by Pakistani troops at Bainglad village, in Samba sector, about 52km from Jammu, India Smoke rises from a mortar shell allegedly fired by Pakistani troops at Bainglad village, in Samba sector, about 52km from Jammu, India

Each side has accused the other of starting the hostilities in violation of the 2003 accord.

On the Indian side, the fighting has driven people from villages along the border, and government buildings have been converted into temporary shelters.

Houses have been damaged and dozens of schools in villages along the frontier have been closed, with authorities advising residents to stay indoors.

The shelling has cast a pall over the holy month of Ramadan in the mostly Muslim region.

The shelling typically flares up in the pre-dawn hours, when families are having a meal known as "suhoor" ahead of the daytime fast.

India says 25 civilians and 18 soldiers have been killed this year in more than 800 ceasefire violations initiated by Pakistan.

Pakistan accuses Indian forces of more than 1,050 ceasefire violations this year, resulting in the deaths of 28 civilians and injuries to 117 others.

On Wednesday, Pakistani officials said villagers who fled to safer locations following recent skirmishes have been urged to return to their homes.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.