  • STV
  • MySTV

Bulldozers move in as Paris police clear out migrant camp

ITV

The site has become a focal point in France’s immigration debate.

A Paris town hall worker clears a migrant makeshift camp.
A Paris town hall worker clears a migrant makeshift camp. AP

Police in Paris have moved in to clear out some 1,500 people from the largest makeshift migrant camp in the French capital, which has become a focal point in France's immigration debate.

The mainly African migrants were being moved out of their tent camp along a canal used by joggers and cyclists on the city's north-east edge, put in buses and taken to gymnasiums in the Paris region.

Bulldozers then tore down the tent city along the quay.

A bulldozer clears a migrant makeshift camp in Paris
A bulldozer clears a migrant makeshift camp in Paris A bulldozer clears a migrant makeshift camp in Paris

Two migrants drowned this month in canals along encampments and others have been injured amid rising tensions in the filthy, crowded camps, adding pressure for authorities to act.

But the evacuation was delayed amid bickering over what to do with the migrants.

"To stay one month here is very, very, very bad for me. All the people have sicknesses and do not have food," said Sudanese Farouk Ahmed.

Migrants line up in a makeshift camp during its evacuation in Paris
Migrants line up in a makeshift camp during its evacuation in Paris Migrants line up in a makeshift camp during its evacuation in Paris

President Emmanuel Macron wants a tough response to migrants arriving in France.

Two days ago, he nevertheless opened the way to citizenship and a job for a Malian migrant who scaled a building and saved a young child dangling from a balcony in what Mr Macron called "an exceptional act".

A video of Mamoudou Gassama's feat went viral, gaining him the nickname Spiderman.

"This is very good for refugees ... refugees are helping people," Mr Ahmed said of Mr Gassama's heroism, claiming that the French regard refugees as "bad".

Paris town hall workers clean a migrant makeshift camp
Paris town hall workers clean a migrant makeshift camp Paris town hall workers clean a migrant makeshift camp

The camps are at the heart of a political debate between French interior minister Gerard Collomb and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo over how to handle migrants.

The mayor and dozens of associations pressed for the migrants to be sheltered once dislodged from their encampments, as in the past.

The minister dragged his feet.

Migrants line up in a makeshift camp during its evacuation in Paris
Migrants line up in a makeshift camp during its evacuation in Paris Migrants line up in a makeshift camp during its evacuation in Paris

"This is an issue of dignity," said Pierre Henry, head of an aid group, France Terre D'Asile.

"Street camps should not exist in our country."

Police have cleared out some 28,000 migrants from Paris camps in the past three years, but the arrivals continue.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.