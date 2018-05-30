  • STV
School shooter game scrapped following victim outrage

ITV

Active Shooter was scrapped after dismay from the parents of victims in the Parkland shooting.

Active Shooter was set to be released on June 6.
A video game in which players operate as an active shooter inside a school has been scrapped following widespread outrage.

Active Shooter, which was set to be released on June 6, was scrapped after dismay from the parents of victims in the Parkland shooting, Florida.

Players would either operate as the shooter inside a school or as FBI operatives trying to take the attacker down.

Two fathers whose daughters died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February slammed the game as both "despicable" and "the worst".

A petition calling for the game's removal from online platform Steam also reached 188,000 signatures.

Steam's owners, Valve, confirmed on Wednesday that the game would be pulled.

Gun control is an ever-sensitive topic in the US.
Active Shooter's scheduled release had come at a time when gun laws and school shootings in the US were a sensitive source of debate and division.

The deadly massacre at Marjory Stoneman, in which 17 people were shot dead, brought about mass rallies in the US calling for changes to gun laws.

Ryan Petty, whose 14-year-old daughter Alaina died in the shooting, tweeted that Active Shooter was "despicable".

He later added: "It's disgusting that Valve Corp. is trying to profit from the glamorization of tragedies affecting our schools across the country."

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was another of the Parkland victims, also tweeted his anger.

"I have seen and heard many horrific things over the past few months since my daughter was the victim of a school shooting and is now dead in real life," he said.

"This game may be one of the worst."

The online petition calling for the game's scrapping said: "The company is taking the stand that this game is legal because of free speech and everything else that tech billionaires hide behind when they are doing something the public knows is absolutely, morally corrupt but legally fine - but we cannot stand for this.

"How can anyone sleep at night knowing that they are profiting from turning deadly school shootings into entertainment?"

Meghan Petty's sister Alaina died in the Parkland shooting.
Valve subsequently confirmed that the game would not be released.

It then laid the blame on a disgruntled developer, who it said had a history of upsetting people.

"This developer and publisher is, in fact, a person calling himself Ata Berdiyev, who had previously been removed last fall when he was operating as '[bc]Interactive' and 'Elusive Team'," said Valve in a statement.

"Ata is a troll, with a history of customer abuse, publishing copyrighted material, and user review manipulation.

"His subsequent return under new business names was a fact that came to light as we investigated the controversy around his upcoming title. We are not going to do business with people who act like this towards our customers or Valve.

"The broader conversation about Steam's content policies is one that we'll be addressing soon."

