Ukraine faked journalist’s death to snare 'assassins'

Arkady Babchenko, who had been reported killed in Kiev on Tuesday, is alive and well.

Arkady Babchenko’s death was faked by Ukrainian authorities. AP

Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, who had been reported shot and killed in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday, has shown up at a news conference very much alive.

Vasily Gritsak, head of the Ukrainian Security Service, told reporters that the agency faked Mr Babchenko's death to catch those who are trying to kill him.

Kiev and national police had said Mr Babchenko, a strong critic of the Kremlin, was shot multiple times in the back at his apartment building and found bleeding by his wife.

Mr Babchenko showed up at the news conference on Wednesday and thanked everyone who was mourning his death.

The 41-year-old is one of Russia's best-known war reporters.

He spoke about leaving the country last year because of repeated threats against himself and his family.

