Hawaii orders evacuations as lava threatens coastal homes

Residents ordered to evacuate as an erupting volcano threatens homes and cut off escape routes.

Residents in two Hawaii coastal areas have been ordered to evacuate as an erupting volcano threatens to destroy their homes and cut off escape routes.

Fast-moving lava from the Kilauea volcano is spreading on Hawaii's Big Island, leaving a trail of fire and destruction in its wake.

Holidaymakers and homeowners in the island's eastern Kapoho Beach area were told by police to get out of the area, with lava expected there in a matter of hours.

Some were briefly allowed back in to retrieve belongings.

The US Geological Survey officials say the lava is moving fast enough to cover about six football fields an hour.

"This is the hottest lava that we've seen in this eruption," said US Geological Survey scientist Wendy Stovall.

"Even just a matter of 50C makes a big difference in how quickly lava flows can move and how they behave once the magma exits the vent."

Other areas have already been forced to evacuate since Kilauea began erupting earlier this month.