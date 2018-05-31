Two 15-year-old boys drown in Irish quarry lake

The names of the teenagers will not be released until family members have been notified.

PA

Two teenage boys have drowned in County Clare, Ireland.

Emergency services were called to an incident at a quarry lake at Knockanean in Ennis at 3.30pm on Thursday.

The two 15-year-old boys, believed to be from Ennis, were airlifted to University Hospital Limerick in a critical condition, but were later pronounced dead, Gardai said.

Police had been told that people were in difficulty in the water and assistance was required.

A rescue helicopter from Shannon was dispatched and the two boys were taken from the lake.

Their names will not be released until family members have been notified, Gardai said.