Melania Trump not joining husband at presidential retreat

The US first lady’s absence from Camp David means she has not been seen in public since May 10.

The White House has said US first lady Melania Trump will not join her husband when he heads to the Camp David presidential retreat for the weekend.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to head to the Maryland retreat on Friday afternoon, but his wife will not be seen boarding the presidential helicopter with him.

Her absence will mark 22 straight days without a public appearance by the first lady following a recent trip to hospital.

The first lady was last seen on May 10, when she and the president welcomed home three Americans who had been released from detention in North Korea.

The White House announced four days later that Mrs Trump had been treated in hospital for a kidney condition. She stayed in hospital for five days before returning to the White House.

It remains unclear when her next public appearance will be.