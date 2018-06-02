New Spanish prime minister sworn in after Rajoy ousted

Mariano Sanchez came to power after a no-confidence vote ousted Mariano Rajoy.

AP/Press Association Images

Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez has been sworn in as Spain's prime minister by King Felipe VI.

Mr Sanchez came to power at a ceremony at the Zarzuela Palace a day after successfully leading a no-confidence vote to oust predecessor Mariano Rajoy following a court ruling in a major corruption case involving the conservative leader's Popular Party.

The Parliament voted 180-169 on Friday to replace Mr Rajoy's government with one led by Mr Sanchez.

Spain is the eurozone's fourth-largest economy and an influential member of the European Union.

Mr Sanchez and his party are staunch supporters of the EU and the shared currency.

The 46-year-old is Spain's seventh prime minister since the return to democracy following the death of dictator General Franco in 1975.