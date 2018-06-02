'Flaming' meteor lights up night sky across China
A blazing meteorite illuminated the night sky in southwest China on Friday night.
Witnesses were stunned by a dazzling light which quickly took the form of a "flaming ball" over Yunnan Province.
The Yunnan Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences said it was a meteor.
The observatory's specialist in astronomy, Zhang Xingxiang, explained that the blaze was created by the intense friction the meteor experienced when it entered the earth's atmosphere.