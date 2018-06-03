Two climbers killed in fall at Yosemite National Park

The climbers fell to their deaths at around 8.15am local time on Saturday.

The climbers fell while attempting to scale "El Capitan". AP

Two climbers have died after falling while attempting to scale the famous El Capitan rock formation in California's Yosemite National Park.

The climbers fell at around 8.15am local time on Saturday while on the Freeblast Route .

They were identified as Jason Wells, 46, from Colorado and Tim Klien, 42, from California.

The National Park Service said in a statement: "Yosemite National Park Rangers received multiple 911 calls at approximately 8.15 am reporting that two climbers had fallen.

"Yosemite Park Rangers and Search and Rescue staff responded to El Capitan. The two climbers did not survive the fall."

Climber Hans Florine, who survived a fall while climbing The Nose of El Capitan in May, knew both of the men who died. He said Klein was known for his speed and knowledge of El Capitan.

The National Park Service said an investigation is continuing.

Last month, another park visitor died after falling from the Half Dome cable at Yosemite. It was the first fatality in the Half Dome cables since 2010 and the first visitor death in 2018.

In 2017, Welsh climber Andrew Foster died after being crushed by falling rocks on El Capitan.