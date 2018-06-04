  • STV
  • MySTV

Bill Clinton teams up with James Patterson for new novel

ITV

The President is Missing is about a president who vanishes as he tries to prevent a cyberattack.

Bill Clinton believes the work of fiction could happen in reality.
Bill Clinton believes the work of fiction could happen in reality. AP

Bill Clinton and author James Patterson have teamed up to write a novel about a president who disappears as he tries to prevent an apocalyptic cyberattack.

And the former US president believes the work of fiction could happen in reality.

Urged to collaborate by Washington lawyer Robert Barnett, who handles book deals for both of them, Mr Clinton and Mr Patterson drew on their respective backgrounds in completing a 500-page novel that topped Amazon's best-seller list before publication.

The book adopts James Patterson's characteristically fast-paced narrative.
The book adopts James Patterson's characteristically fast-paced narrative.

Mr Patterson is among the world's most popular and prolific fiction writers, and the novel is a characteristically fast-paced narrative, with brief chapters and dramatic plot turns.

Mr Clinton, a newcomer to novel writing whose previous books include the million-selling autobiography My Life, did not need a lot of research to tell readers what it is like to sit inside the White House Situation Room or to be briefed on a possible terrorist attack, or to imagine slipping away entirely.

"Jim wanted it to be authentic," Mr Clinton said. "Which means: A, the physical setting has to be authentic. B, the procedures had to be authentic, and the interplay between the president and the staff and all the world leaders and everything had to have the feel of reality, and even how the Secret Service works."

Readers may be surprised to see one experience Mr Clinton knows of well turn up in the novel - impeachment, as faced by President Jonathan Lincoln Duncan, whose foes allege he endangered national security.

The story line will surely revive an historic low point of his White House years, when he was impeached in 1998 by the House of Representatives, but acquitted by the Senate, on charges stemming in part from his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

But Mr Clinton expressed little concern about mentioning impeachment. In the novel, Duncan notes that a president can be impeached for anything, "It doesn't have to be a crime".

Bill Clinton and author James Patterson.
Bill Clinton and author James Patterson. AP

Mr Clinton said he wanted to present accusations which, if true, would merit removal from office.

"We (also) wanted to show something that if you were going to testify to Congress, or if you were going to do a full blown news conference, that you have to - I don't care how good you are - you have to sort of do a prep run, you have to test it, you have to have people who work for you just pounding the living daylights out of you," Mr Clinton said.

"We went back and forth on that chapter," Mr Patterson said.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.