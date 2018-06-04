First women receive driving licences in Saudi Arabia

The surprise move comes as a number of women who campaigned for the right to drive are under arrest.

Saudi Arabia has issued the first driving licences to 10 women as it prepares to lift the world's only ban on women driving on June 24.

The government issued a statement saying the 10 women were issued the licences at the General Department of Traffic in the capital Riyadh on Monday.

The women took a brief driving test before receiving their licences as they had already held driving licences from other countries, including the UK, Lebanon and Canada.

