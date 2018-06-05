Three men injured in shooting at boxing club in Ireland

A suspect fled the scene in a silver van after the attack in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward (Niall Carson/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Three men have been shot at a boxing club in Ireland.

Gardai said the men had sustained serious injuries in the attack in Bray, Co Wicklow.

The shooting happened at about 6.55am on Tuesday at Bray Boxing Club in The Harbour area of the town.

A suspect fled the scene in a silver van.

Gardai said the vehicle was white or silver and was possibly a Ford with UK number plates.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.