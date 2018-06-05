  • STV
  • MySTV

Orangutan forest being logged despite government’s vow

ITV

Investigations showed a logging operation under way with six illegal settlements on Borneo island.

A wild orangutan climbs a tree in Sungai Mangkutub.
A wild orangutan climbs a tree in Sungai Mangkutub. AP

Environmentalists say a tropical forest that is home to critically endangered orangutans on Borneo island is being logged more than a year after Indonesia's forestry and environment ministry ordered a halt to activity.

Greenpeace said its investigations at the Sungai Putri forest showed a logging operation under way with at least six illegal settlements that operate at night and some in areas with orangutan nests.

The 57,000-hectare (140,847-acre) forest, populated with as many as 1,200 orangutans, is testing the government's ability to enforce its moratorium on drainage and exploitation of Indonesia's extensive peatland forests, which was declared after massive dry season fires in 2015.

The fires, which destroyed 2.6 million hectares, highlighted the huge risks that pulp wood and palm oil companies have taken in draining swampy peatlands for industrial plantations, making them highly combustible.

The latest investigation is the second revelation in less than a year that commercial exploitation of the forest continues.

Photos and drone footage taken by activists in July showed an extensive drainage canal full of water, heavy earth-moving equipment on the land and planting of pulp wood tree seedlings despite an order in March from the Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya for the company responsible to cease operations.

"This is a major embarrassment for the Indonesian government, which has consistently promised to protect Sungai Putri," Greenpeace said in a statement.

The ministry's director-general of law enforcement and its director of environmental disputes did not respond to calls or text messages.

The ForestHints website, a semi-official news site for the ministry, said in a June 1 article that Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya has "displayed great consistency" in making sure Sungai Putri is not cleared.

It said the forest would "unquestionably have been destroyed" without the ministry's previous sanctions.

Exploitation of the Sungai Putri forest and Chinese investment in a related wood-processing plant is supported by provincial and district officials in West Kalimantan province on Borneo.

An Indonesian company, Moharison Pawan Khatulistiwa, has a forestry ministry permit for logging in the forest, and a forestry ministry-approved work plan, which are now overridden by the moratorium on peatland development.

Greenpeace said it was unclear whether the company was carrying out the logging or if other parties had taken advantage of roads built by the company to further encroach on the forest.

The wood was supplying sawmills and furniture businesses in the Ketapang region of West Kalimantan, it said.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.