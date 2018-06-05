Man dead after shooting at boxing club in Ireland 

Two other men were seriously injured during the incident in Co Wicklow on Tuesday.

Garda activity at Bray Boxing Cub, Co Wicklow. PA

A 30-year old man has been killed and two other men seriously injured after a shooting at a boxing club in Ireland.

The attack happened at Bray Boxing Club in Co Wicklow at about 6.55am on Tuesday.

Gardai said the body of the man remains at the scene pending the arrival of the State Pathologist.

The other two men, aged 35 and 57, who were injured in the incident, have been taken to hospital.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.