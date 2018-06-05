Fifa files criminal complaint against ticket seller Viagogo

Fifa made the move against the online platform for selling World Cup tickets.

A player lifting the Fifa World Cup trophy. PA

Fifa said it has filed a criminal complaint in Switzerland against online platform Viagogo for selling World Cup tickets.

Football's world governing body said it joined other parties filing criminal complaints against alleged "opaque and deceptive business conduct" by Viagogo in the so-called secondary market.

Fifa said its priority is "the safety and security of fans and (to) enforce a fair 2018 Fifa World Cup ticketing pricing scheme".

It said fans who buy through unofficial platforms, including Viagogo, for World Cup games in Russia face being denied entry to stadiums.

Fifa filed its complaint with the public prosecutor's office in Geneva.

It has worked with Uefa and the consumer protection agency for Switzerland's French-speaking region to "co-ordinate action against unauthorised (sales) platforms".

