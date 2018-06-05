Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in her apartment

The New York designer created a line of sleek handbags in the early 1990s that were a big hit.

New York fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide on Tuesday morning.

She was found by housekeeping staff inside her Park Avenue apartment, law enforcement officials said.

They said she left a note at the scene.

The 55-year-old created a line of sleek handbags in the early 1990s that were a big hit.

Her company, Kate Spade New York, has more than 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the US and more than 175 shops internationally.

In addition to her husband, Spade is survived by a daughter, born in 2005.