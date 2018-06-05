Guatemala orders evacuations near Volcano of Fire

At least 70 people have died following the volcano eruption last Sunday.

Guatemala's disaster agency has ordered new evacuations from areas around the Volcano of Fire because of increased volcanic activity which raises the threat of further flows of searingly hot gases and ash.

An Associated Press journalist near the volcano has reported a new column of smoke rose into the sky as police and other rescuers were quickly withdrawn from the area.

The disaster agency said earlier that at least 70 people had died from Sunday's eruption of the volcano west of Guatemala City.