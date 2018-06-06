  • STV
  • MySTV

Argentina call off warm-up against Israel after protests

ITV

The international friendly had been scheduled to be played on Saturday in Jerusalem.

Lionel Messi (Mike Egerton/AP)
Lionel Messi (Mike Egerton/AP) EMPICS Sport

Argentina have called off a World Cup warm-up match against Israel following protests by pro-Palestinian groups.

A source at Argentina's football federation confirmed the cancellation of the international friendly scheduled to be played on Saturday at Teddy Kollek Stadium in Jerusalem.

The head of the Palestinian football association, Jibril Rajoub, had urged Argentina to cancel the match and had called on Arab football fans to burn posters of Argentina captain Lionel Messi if he participated.

Jibril Rajoub speaks at a press conference in front of the Argentinian representative office in the West Bank city of Ramallah
Jibril Rajoub speaks at a press conference in front of the Argentinian representative office in the West Bank city of Ramallah

Although the stadium that was slated to host the match is in west Jerusalem, Mr Rajoub had complained that it is in a neighbourhood built on the site of a former Palestinian village destroyed during the war surrounding Israel's creation in 1948.

He has long urged Fifa to expel Israel from the international football federation, citing Israeli travel restrictions on Palestinian players and because Israel maintains teams in West Bank settlements.

The cancellation came hours after pro-Palestinian activists staged a demonstration in front of the sports complex in Barcelona where Argentina are preparing ahead of the World Cup.

Some waved the blue and white striped kit of Argentina's national team stained with red paint resembling blood.

"In the end, they've done right thing, and this is behind us," Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain told ESPN. "Health and common sense come first. We felt that it wasn't right to go."

The Argentina squad in training in Barcelona
The Argentina squad in training in Barcelona

Argentina open their Group D campaign in Russia against Iceland on June 16. They then play Croatia on June 21 and Nigeria on June 26.

It is unclear whether Argentina will play another warm-up, or arrive in Moscow ahead of schedule.

There was no immediate reaction on the cancellation from Israel, but Israeli news site Ynet reported that prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had called Argentine President Mauricio Macri and urged him to intervene.

The cancellation was seen as a victory for the global Palestinian anti-Israel campaign. The grassroots movement advocates boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel in what supporters say is a way to promote Palestinian rights through non-violent means.

But Israel says the campaign goes beyond Israeli occupation of lands claimed by the Palestinians and masks a deeper aim of delegitimising or even destroying the country. It has formed a government ministry whose primary mission is to combat the boycott movement.

The movement said the Argentinian team had responded to "creative campaigning" denouncing what it called Israel's "sports-washing of its crimes against Palestinians".

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and later annexed the area in a move not recognised by the international community. The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

The Palestinians have also been outraged by President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and his decision to move the US Embassy to the city.

The Argentine decision may also have been influenced by deadly violence along the Israeli-Gaza border.

More than 115 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 3,700 wounded during near-weekly protests along the Israeli border, according to Palestinian health officials. The vast majority have been unarmed.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.