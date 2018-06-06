  • STV
Phone maker Huawei denies collecting Facebook user data

The firm is at the centre of fresh claims over the social media giant’s use of private information.

The New York Times says Facebook has acknowledged it shared user data with several Chinese handset manufacturers.
Chinese mobile phone maker Huawei said it has never collected or stored Facebook user data, after the social media giant acknowledged it shared such data with Huawei and other manufacturers.

Huawei, a company flagged by US intelligence officials as a national security threat, was the latest device maker at the centre of a fresh wave of allegations over Facebook's handling of private data.

Chinese firms Huawei, Lenovo, Oppo and TCL were among numerous handset makers that were given access to Facebook data in a "controlled" way approved by Facebook, according to the social media giant's vice president of mobile partnerships, Francisco Varela.

The statement came after The New York Times published reports detailing how Facebook has given device makers deep access to the data of users' friends without their explicit consent.

The data includes work history, relationship statuses and "likes" on device users and their friends.

In a follow-up report, The Times said the recipients of Facebook data included Chinese firms like Huawei which have long been labelled a national security threat by Congress.

Facebook told the newspaper it would end its data partnership with Huawei by the end of this week.

Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the US senate intelligence committee, said the news raises legitimate concerns, and wanted to know how Facebook ensured data was not transferred to Chinese servers.

Mr Varela said: "Given the interest from congress, we wanted to make clear that all the information from these integrations with Huawei was stored on the device, not on Huawei's servers."

Huawei said its cooperation with Facebook was aimed at improving services for its users.

Company spokesman Joe Kelly said: "Like all leading smartphone providers, Huawei worked with Facebook to make Facebook's services more convenient for users."

He added that Huawei "has never collected or stored any Facebook user data".

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying declined to comment on the issue, but said: "We hope the US can provide a fair, transparent, open and friendly environment for Chinese companies' operation and investment."

The company, founded by former Chinese military officer Ren Zhengfei, has long denied that its products pose security risks even as it grew into the world's largest telecom equipment provider and a leading phone manufacturer, behind only Apple and Samsung.

Huawei and its Shenzhen-based rival ZTE have been the subject of security misgivings in the US for years, but they have come under particular scrutiny since the start of the Trump administration amid rising US-China tensions on a range of subjects.

Last month, the Pentagon banned the sale of Huawei and ZTE phones on military bases, four months after AT&T dropped a deal to sell a new Huawei smartphone.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.