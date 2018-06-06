Woman dies of hepatitis A after eating frozen pomegranate

The 64-year-old's death follows 24 other cases linked to the recalled pomegranate seeds.

Frozen pomegranate has been linked to 24 other cases of hepatitis A. PA

A woman in Australia has died after contracting hepatitis A from frozen pomegranate.

The 64-year-old's death on Wednesday follows 24 other cases linked to the product across Australia.

The Creative Gourmet 180g frozen pomegranate arils (seeds) were first recalled in April after a hepatitis A outbreak in New South Wales.

Health chief medical officer and chief public health officer for south Australia, Professor Paddy Phillips said it was "a rare and tragic case".

He said some 2,000 packets of the fruit - grown in Egypt - were sold.

SA Chief Medical Officer Paddy Philips said the woman's death was PA

Professor Philips said: "The majority of people infected with hepatitis A recover fully and the woman's death is the only death linked to this recalled product nationally to date.

"The incubation period for hepatitis A is generally 15-50 days, so we don't anticipate further cases because the product was recalled two months ago.

"While we expect most people would have disposed of the recalled product, we urge everyone to double-check freezers and remove any affected products."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.