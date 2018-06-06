Trump criticises ‘fake news’ reporting over Melania

The US president blasted media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence.

Mrs Trump has not been seen in public since early May. AP

US President Donald Trump has complained about media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view.

Mr Trump said the press has been "so unfair, and vicious" over his wife Melania.

The US leader tweeted that during Mrs Trump's recovery from a medical procedure "they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse".

He adds: "All Fake, she is doing really well!"

Mrs Trump recently spent five days in the hospital following a kidney procedure and stayed out of sight for more than three weeks before re-emerging at a private White House reception on Monday.

Mrs Trump will join the president for a briefing at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

It would be her first appearance outside the White House since May 10.

