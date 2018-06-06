  • STV
  • MySTV

US judge removed from office over sex assault sentence

ITV

Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky had handed Brock Turner a six-month sentence.

Brock Turner: Jailed for rape.
Brock Turner: Jailed for rape. Reuters

A US judge who sentenced a former Stanford University swimmer to six months in jail instead of a long prison term for sexual assault has been removed from office.

Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky, who handed Brock Turner the widely criticised sentence in 2016, is the first California judge recalled since 1932.

A statement from the victim captured the national spotlight, recounting the ordeal of the investigation and trial, where she was cross-examined about her drinking habits and sexual experience.

"You took away my worth, my privacy, my energy, my time, my intimacy, my confidence, my own voice, until today," she said in a statement read in court before the sentencing.

Within days, a politically connected Stanford law professor who was friends with the victim launched a campaign to recall the judge.

Santa Clara County voters agreed on Tuesday, ousting Judge Persky from office after nearly 15 years on the bench.

"The broader message of this victory is that violence against women is now a voting issue," said Michele Dauber, an outspoken women's rights campus activist who launched the recall effort.

She said the vote will resonate nationally and underscores the staying power of the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct that has brought a reckoning in politics, entertainment, business and elsewhere.

"This is a historical moment in time. Women are standing up for their rights, and there is a national reckoning," Ms Dauber said.

Judge Persky, who declined to comment on Tuesday, said repeatedly that he could not discuss the case that spurred the recall because Turner has appealed against his conviction.

But in a lengthy interview with The Associated Press last month, he said he did not regret the decision and was taken aback by the reaction.

"I expected some negative reaction," he said. "But not this."

Judge Persky said he was adopting the probation department's recommendation to spare Turner from prison for several reasons, including his age, clean criminal record and the fact that Turner and the victim were intoxicated.

"The problem with this recall is it will pressure judges to follow the rule of public opinion as opposed to the rule of law," he said.


The California Commission on Judicial Performance ruled that he handled the case legally.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen did not appeal against the sentence.

The case sparked a national debate over the criminal justice system's treatment of sexual assault victims and racial inequities in court.

Judge Persky is white and holds undergraduate degrees from Stanford and a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Many complained he showed too much deference to Turner, a white Stanford scholarship athlete whose parents could afford a private lawyer.

Activists pointed to numerous other cases in which minorities faced much harsher sentences for less egregious crimes.

The victim, who came to be known as Emily Doe, testified that she was passed out behind a rubbish bin when two men saw Turner on top of her.

The Swedish graduate students yelled at Turner to stop and then chased him and held him down for police when he tried to flee.

Judge Persky said he took the victim's experience into account when sentencing Turner.

But the judge said the publicity of Turner's arrest and trial and his loss of a swimming scholarship also factored into the sentence.

Turner is also required to register for life as a sex offender.

Judge Persky cited numerous letters of support that friends, former teachers and employers wrote on behalf of Turner.

"I think you have to take the whole picture in terms of what impact imprisonment has on a specific individual's life," Persky said during sentencing.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.