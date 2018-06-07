  • STV
  • MySTV

Uber and Lyft to face 'surge pricing' cap in Hawaii

ITV

The Hawaiian capital Honolulu passed the measure, the first cap of its kind in the US.

The new measures would limit ‘surge pricing’ (Jennifer Sinco Kelleher/AP)
The new measures would limit ‘surge pricing’ (Jennifer Sinco Kelleher/AP) AP/Press Association Images

A cap will be introduced on what ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft can charge during periods of peak demand in Honolulu.

The Hawaiian capital's city council passed the motion - the first of its kind in the United States - by six votes to three on Wednesday.

The measure prevents "surge pricing" if increased rates are higher than the maximum fare set by the city.

Uber licence
Uber licence Uber licence

Uber sent emails to customers across the island of Oahu, which is where the rule would apply, urging them to oppose the motion that would impose "outdated taxi-style requirements on rideshare".

Oahu taxi drivers have been at odds with those who drive for mobile apps that connect riders with nearby drivers.

Taxi companies complain that companies such as Uber and Lyft create an unfair playing field because they face fewer restrictions.


Uber has been told the city has not received any consumer complaints about surge pricing, said Tabatha Chow, the company's senior operations manager for Hawaii.

Honolulu has the highest taxi prices in the nation and Uber is 40% cheaper, she told council members on Wednesday.

Surge pricing only happens during peak times such as rush hour, weekend nights and big events, she said, adding that fares go back down when more drivers are on the road.

Robert Deluze, owner of Robert's Taxis, said ride-hailing companies have hurt the taxi business and questioned why Uber and Lyft need to use surge pricing if their fares are cheaper.

Councilwoman Kymberly Marcos Pine, who voted for the limits, said she was concerned to hear that US Navy sailors getting off ships in Pearl Harbor recently were charged as much as 221 dollars (£165) to get to Waikiki when a cab ride was 44 dollars (£33).

As the wife of a sailor, she said she wants to protect service members from being "price gouged".

Uber said surge pricing gives drivers the incentive to work in busier areas, which lowers wait times for riders and ensures reliability.

Riders and drivers who submitted testimony opposing the measure said taxis are not as reliable or affordable as ride-hailing companies.

Uber driver Lisa Gonzales wrote that she drives to help support her family of six.

During surge pricing, passengers have the option to accept or reject costs, she said, and that it is based on supply and demand.

Uber and Lyft officials testified in City Council committees last month that the cap on surge pricing would be the first such restriction on the companies in the country, the Honolulu newspaper reported.

Council Chairman Ernie Martin said he wrote the measure to ensure consumers won't pay an "unreasonable price." He said companies will still be able to employ surge pricing - or as he prefers to call it, "predatory pricing" - within limits.

The measure would set precedence nationwide he said, adding: "Other cities are struggling with this as well."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.