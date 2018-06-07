Woman survives six nights lost in Australian wilderness

The South Korean backpacker was found to be suffering from dehydration and exposure.

She survived for six days in the Australian Bush. PA

A South Korean backpacker has been rescued after being lost for six nights in the rugged Australian wilderness, police said.

Joohee Han, 25, was last seen at a supermarket in the town of Tully in tropical Queensland state on Thursday last week before telling a friend by phone the following day she was going for a walk at nearby Mount Tyson in a national park that morning, Police Inspector Steve Kersley said.

She had been lost for five days before friends reported her missing on Wednesday, and a search was launched, Mr Kersley said.

Her shouts for help were heard on Saturday by a member of the public, who only informed police on Thursday after learning of the search.

She was found on Thursday by soldiers and police who cut through dense forest to reach her, he said.

"Six days is a long time to be lost in the bush, particularly when you've got no bush skills," Mr Kersley told reporters.

"She's done well to survive."

She was winched from the forest by a rescue helicopter, which took her to Tully where she was assessed at a hospital. She was found to be suffering from dehydration and exposure, but relatively was unscathed.

She was wearing long trousers, a long-sleeved shirt and had a raincoat that helped her keep warm, Mr Kersley said.

