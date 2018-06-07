SUV driver's bizarre backwards journey through Ohio traffic

Footage shows the driver making the dangerous journey during rush hour.

Driver makes dangerous journey. Ohio Dept of Transportation

Traffic jams are nobody's idea of a good time, and are something we would all like to avoid if possible.

One driver in Ohio seemed to take avoiding the rush hour to the extreme, by reversing out of the crowd and driving back down the slip-way - backwards.

The SUV driver then continued their bizzare journey, still travelling backwards, for around a mile, before reversing into a parking lot.

Video provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the driver making their dangerous journey, although nobody was hurt in the incident.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.