Man almost dies after being bitten by severed snake head

Milo Sutcliffe was bitten by the decapitated rattlesnake in South Texas.

Milo Sutcliffe was bitten by a rattle snake his wife found in their garden. PA

A man who had just decapitated a rattlesnake in his back garden almost died when he was bitten as he went to retrieve the head 15 minutes later.

Jennifer Sutcliffetold KIII-TV that she had been doing garden work at their home in South Texas when she spotted the four-foot snake and called husband Milo to help remove it.

She said he came to the rescue with a shovel and hacked off the snakes head, but "ten to fifteen minutes later, he went to get the head out of the way ...the head actually turned around and grabbed onto his hand. He had to rip it off."

She said that because the snake had no control of its venom glands Milo was injected a super dose of venom, much more than what would usually be used.

Mrs Sutcliffe said she called 911 and began driving her husband the 45 miles to Spohn Memorial Hospital in Corpus Christi, but she said he began having seizures, losing his vision and bleeding internally.

"Within two miles down the road, he was going through seizures, slipping out of conscious and couldn't see. He was saying stuff like 'if I die I love you,'" she said.

Mrs Sutcliffe said her husband needed 26 doses of antivenom, where a normal patient gets two to four doses.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.