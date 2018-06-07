Trump 'would invite Kim to US' if summit goes well

But the president also said he is ‘totally prepared to walk’ if things do not go well.

PA

US President Donald Trump has said he would "certainly" invite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit the United States if summit negotiations in Singapore go well.

However, Mr Trump said at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday that he is also "totally prepared to walk" if things do not go well, noting that he "did it once before".

Mr Trump said he would probably favour the White House over his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, as a venue for hosting Kim, saying: "Maybe we'll start with the White House."

He also said he believes Kim is prepared to do something that will be great for his country, his family and himself.