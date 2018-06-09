  • STV
  • MySTV

Former Pakistan dictator  to run for parliament

ITV

The Supreme Court allowed him to return from Dubai, where he lives in self-exile.

Imran Khan is hoping to become Pakistan's prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Imran Khan is hoping to become Pakistan's prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Imran Khan is hoping to become Pakistan's prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf will run for a seat in Pakistan's parliament in national elections on July 25, his party has announced.

The move comes after the country's Supreme Court conditionally allowed the 74-year-old to return from Dubai, where he has been living in self-exile to avoid arrest on criminal charges.

Mr Musharraf's party said he will campaign for a seat representing the northern town of Chitral.

Also on Saturday, the party of popular longtime opposition politician Imran Khan said he will run for a seat in the National Assembly, which was dissolved on May 31 upon completing its five-year term. Mr Khan is seeking to become the next prime minister.

Mr Khan's party is expected to face a tough challenge from candidates backed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified in July by the Supreme Court on corruption charges. Mr Sharif himself cannot participate in the vote as he has been disqualified from holding public office.

Cameron meets Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Of Pakistan
Cameron meets Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Of Pakistan Cameron meets Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Of Pakistan

The party of former president Asif Ali Zardari is also fielding candidates across the country in hopes of getting a majority in parliament.

Mr Zardari has said he will run for a seat representing southern Sindh province.

PM Brown &ndash; Joint News Conference
PM Brown &ndash; Joint News Conference PM Brown – Joint News Conference

The July 25 elections for seats in the National Assembly and four provincial legislatures will be supervised by the interim government of caretaker Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk, a former chief justice who has said he will ensure free and fair elections.

The party that wins a majority in parliament will name the next prime minister.

Most of Pakistan's political parties want Mr Musharraf arrested.

He has not set any date for his return, but the court wants him back before June 13 to avoid arrest in connection with several criminal cases pending against him.

Mr Musharraf seized power in 1999 by ousting the government of Mr Sharif. In 2008, he was forced to resign after the party of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto came to power.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.