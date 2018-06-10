Merkel's Trump photo sparks war of images with White House

The White House released images of the US president holding court in response to Merkel.

The German chancellor shared a telling image of the US president's relationship with his fellow G7 leaders. Angela Merkel

Photographs from the Group of Seven summit in Canada provided by the German and American governments have offered contrasting images of their leaders.

In a photo released by the German Federal Government, Chancellor Angela Merkel stands surrounded by other leaders as she peers down at US President Donald Trump, who is seated with his arms crossed and returning her gaze.

An official White House photograph from the summit shows Mr Trump holding forth as Mrs Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan listen.

It is among several photos the White House sent to news media after the German government released the Merkel photo.

Air Force One arrives at the G7 Summit. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Donald Trump striding. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

The US president with Canadian leader Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Donald Trump holds court at the summit. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)