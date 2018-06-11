Polish man convicted of kidnapping British model in Italy

Lukasz Herba was jailed for more than 16 years over the kidnapping of Chloe Ayling.

Chloe Ayling was drugged and kidnapped after she showed up at a Milan address for a modelling job. PA

An Italian court has convicted a Polish man of kidnapping British model Chloe Ayling for ransom, and sentenced him to 16 years and nine months in prison.

Prosecutors in the case of Lukasz Herba said Ms Ayling was drugged and kidnapped after she showed up at a Milan address for a modelling job, then held for six days at a farmhouse in the neighbouring Piedmont region before being released at the British consulate in Milan.

Defendant Herba, 30, had claimed Ms Ayling agreed to the scheme to boost her career.

Lukasz Pawel Herba has been sentenced to 16 years and nine months in prison. PA

