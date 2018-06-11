Spain to allow migrant rescue ship to dock at Valencia

Prime Minister said it was Spain’s duty to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.

Blocked boat: Government decided to let PA

Spain's new prime minister has ordered authorities to allow a rescue ship carrying 629 migrants to dock in the eastern port of Valencia after the boat was refused access by Italy and Malta.

Pedro Sanchez's office said: "It is our duty to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe and offer a secure port for these people."

Amid the political dispute, the Aquarius, a rescue ship belonging to the SOS Mediterraneee charity, has been stuck in the Mediterranean Sea with its passengers, including 123 unaccompanied minors and seven pregnant women.

Medical workers said food on board the ship is going to run out by Monday night.

The government statement said Spain wanted to comply with its international responsibilities on humanitarian crises.