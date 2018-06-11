  • STV
Tiny ancient Koran on display in Israel for Ramadan

ITV

It measures 2.5 inches by 1.5 inches and is on public display for the first time.

The 10th century Koran is on display at Israel’s National Library in Jerusalem (Caron Creighton/AP)
A 10th-century Koran, unique in size and style, has gone on display for the first time as part of a collection of Islamic texts being shown at Israel's National Library to mark the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The 16 texts, all from the 10th through to the 18th centuries, are shown in a small room, with an entrance decorated by ornate flowers that resemble the manuscripts in the showcase.

"We have opened a small, yet powerful exhibition of beautiful, rare Islamic manuscripts that tell the story of Islamic culture across a thousand years," curator Raquel Ukeles said of the exhibit this week, called Select Pearls From The Islam Collection.

"Here in Israel, where Jewish culture is the majority culture, the minority cultures often don't get enough airtime or space, and so one of the roles of the National Library, with its flagship Islam collection, is to draw attention and broaden awareness, and to make space in Israeli social and cultural consciousness to the culture of Islam."

Ancient Koran
Ancient Koran

Featured in the showcase is an exceptionally small and fragile Koran from the 10th century, only 68 by 37 millimetres (2.5 inches by 1.5 inches), which is on public display for the first time.

"It's a fragile, but well-preserved item, and what's special about this item is it was written without any punctuation or vowelisation," said Ms Ukeles.

She said the book likely served as "a religious talisman".

While the library has a collection of 1,800 Islamic manuscripts, this is the first such exhibit for all of Ramadan, Ms Ukeles said.

The collection includes other centuries-old Korans, scrolls, and illustrations.

Describing the various items, Ms Ukeles said she was especially drawn to the story of Layla and Majnun, an ancient tale of love, which she described as the Persian version of Romeo and Juliet.

The manuscript is accompanied by a colourful illustration depicting two young lovers who have been forced apart due to tribal differences.

Israel's National Library has one of the largest research collections in the Middle East, and has hosted public programmes during Ramadan for the past five years.

"Ramadan is this month of intensive religious activity, but also cultural activity, and so it's a wonderful opportunity to draw attention to the Muslim calendar in general, and to this very special holy month in particular," Ms Ukeles said.

Islam is the dominant faith of Israel's Arab minority, which makes up around a fifth of its population, and of Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.