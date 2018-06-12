Eleven people killed in sightseeing boat crash in Russia

The incident occurred on the Volga River near World Cup host city, Volgograd.

The World Cup stadium in Volgograd. AP

Eleven people have been killed as two boats crashed near a Russian city that is hosting the World Cup, emergency officials said.

The accident occurred late on Monday on the Volga River several hundred metres off the shoreline of the city of Volgograd in southern Russia.

According to a statement from regional emergency officials, a barge being pulled by a towboat collided with a paddleboat carrying 16 people on a sightseeing tour.

The statement said 11 people were killed and five were rescued. Authorities have started an investigation into the causes.

Volgograd, a city of about a million people, is hosting World Cup matches including England's opener against Tunisia on June 18.

