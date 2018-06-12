Louboutin wins trademark case on red-bottomed high heels

A top court ruled that a Dutch company that sold similar shoes had infringed the trademark.

Christian Louboutin shoes. AP

The European Union's top court has defended French fashion designer Christian Louboutin's claim to trademark red-soled high heel shoes.

The European Court of Justice ruled that Van Haren, a Dutch company that sold similar shoes, had infringed the trademark.

The court said it did not matter that its shoes were different in shape.

It said the registration of the trademark "sought solely to protect that application of a colour to a specific part of that product".

Louboutin said in a statement that it "warmly welcomes this judgement".

