Daredevil raccoon goes viral with skyscraper climb

The forest creature became a social media star after it scaled a building in Minnesota.

A raccoon stretches itself on the window sill of the Paige Donnelly Law Firm. AP

A raccoon stranded on the ledge of an office building in Minnesota which captivated onlookers and has safely made it to the roof.

Onlookers and reporters tracking the woodland creature's progress as it climbed the UBS Tower in St Paul breathed a sigh of relief.

St Paul Animal Control had placed a trap and some cat food on the roof, hoping to bring the raccoon down safely.

Nearby Minnesota Public Radio branded the raccoon with the hashtag #mprraccoon.

Stranded Raccoon. Stranded Raccoon

The woodland creature soon had its own Twitter account, with one tweet saying, "I made a big mistake." There had been widespread anxiety over the raccoon's safety.

The creature was first spotted on a ledge on Tuesday morning.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.