Daredevil raccoon goes viral with skyscraper climb
The forest creature became a social media star after it scaled a building in Minnesota.
A raccoon stranded on the ledge of an office building in Minnesota which captivated onlookers and has safely made it to the roof.
Onlookers and reporters tracking the woodland creature's progress as it climbed the UBS Tower in St Paul breathed a sigh of relief.
St Paul Animal Control had placed a trap and some cat food on the roof, hoping to bring the raccoon down safely.
Nearby Minnesota Public Radio branded the raccoon with the hashtag #mprraccoon.
The woodland creature soon had its own Twitter account, with one tweet saying, "I made a big mistake." There had been widespread anxiety over the raccoon's safety.
The creature was first spotted on a ledge on Tuesday morning.
