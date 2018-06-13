Trump: North Korea no longer poses nuclear threat 

The US president said ‘everybody can now feel much safer’ after his meeting with Kim Jong Un.

Trump has arrived back on US soil. AP

US president Donald Trump has declared: "There is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea," as he returned to Washington after his historic summit with Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Mr Trump wrote on Twitter that "everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office" following his ground-breaking talks with the North Korean leader.

He said that before he took office, "people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea", and claimed his predecessor in the White House Barack Obama said North Korea was the nation's biggest problem.

Mr Trump and Mr Kim signed an agreement to work toward denuclearisation, but it appears weaker than past deals which failed.

Independent experts estimate North Korea now has enough fissile material for 20 to 60 bombs, and it has tested missiles that could potentially deliver a nuclear weapon to the US mainland.

