World Cup stars sold as Russian dolls in Moscow shop

Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Neymar Jr available.

Russia World Cup 2018 Wooden dolls

England fans hoping to get their hands on some World Cup souvenirs can bag a Harry Kane Russian doll - but it may set them back more than a few rubles.

One souvenir shop in the centre of Moscow quoted a price of 7,000 Russian rubles (£84) for the wooden likeness of the England captain.

The maker made a tactical error in the selection of the rest of the team though, with former captain Wayne Rooney up next in the series of five increasingly miniature dolls.

Kane leads a very attacking five, with fellow Tottenham Hostpur star Dele Alli and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling unveiled either side of defender Gary Cahill.

For the avid collector, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Neymar Jr are also represented as fronting their respective national teams Argentina, Portugal, Egypt and Brazil.

Other Premier League stars who made the craftsman's cut included Tottenham's Son Heung-min, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Meanwhile, the Queen was given prime position on the shelf next to the Russian president himself, Vladimir Putin, while Theresa May was relegated to the back row next to Indian premier Narendra Modi.