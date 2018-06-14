UFC fighter Conor McGregor due in court on melee charges

He was apparently caught on video involved in backstage clashes in New York in April.

Conor McGregor. PA

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court in New York for a hearing on charges stemming from a backstage melee that was caught on video.

He is expected to be joined in Brooklyn by friend and co-defendant Cian Cowley.

Video showed what appeared to be McGregor hurling a trolley at a bus full of fighters after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at Barclays Centre in April.

Two fighters hurt by broken glass were unable to compete.

Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor

Cowley said on Saturday that he hoped to get the case "out of the way".

Prosecutors would not say if they expected a resolution.

Cowley and McGregor have been free on bond. They took a private jet together from Ireland for the hearing.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.