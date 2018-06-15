Trump approves financial aid for Hawaii lava damage

Qualifying residents may receive help for shelter, unemployment, trauma and legal matters.

Lava from Kilauea destroys a home in Kalapana. AP

Donald Trump has approved federal disaster aid for residents whose homes have been destroyed or damaged by the Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii.

David Ige, governor of the US state, said the president approved the request for individual assistance on Thursday.

Mr Ige said qualifying residents may receive help from the federal government for issues such as shelter, unemployment, trauma and legal matters.

Hundreds of homes have been destroyed since May 3, when Kilauea erupted and opened fissures that oozed lava across a mostly rural section of the Big Island.

Hawaii's congressional delegation urged Mr Trump to act quickly on Mr Ige's request.

They note the eruption has seen fountains of lava shooting several hundred feet high, ash and toxic gas in the air and lava covering roads, electricity lines and whole neighbourhoods.

