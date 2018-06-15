Riders plunge to ground as Florida roller coaster derails
Two people fell and eight others had to be pulled to safety at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.
Two people fell 34ft to the ground when a roller coaster derailed in Florida, authorities have said.
Eight others had to be pulled to safety high above the Daytona Beach Boardwalk, they added.
Daytona Beach Fire Department spokeswoman Sasha Staton said the front car came off the tracks and two of its four passengers suffered traumatic injuries falling to the ground.
Firefighters extricated two others from the dangling car.
Six of the 10 riders were taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, Ms Staton said.
The cause of the accident is being investigated, she added.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.