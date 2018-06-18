Korean athletes to march together at Asian Games  

They also agreed to form combined teams for some unspecified events.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. AP

North and South Korea have agreed to their athletes marching together during the opening and closing ceremonies of the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia.

South Korea's Sports Ministry said in a statement that the two nations reached the agreement in talks at the border village of Panmunjom on Monday.

It said they also agreed to form combined teams for some unspecified events in the Asian Games in August.

The ministry added that the two countries will also hold friendly basketball matches in Pyongyang and Seoul in the coming months.

Monday's agreement comes days after US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Singapore for a historic summit and agreed to work towards denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

